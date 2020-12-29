Firefighters work to put out junkyard fire in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a junkyard fire in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a recycling facility along Northwest 132nd Street and Cairo Lane at approximately 4:23 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where dark gray plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the large fire.

It appears old refrigerators, air conditioner units and their parts caught fire, as 23 MDFR units worked to put out the flames.

Firefighters used foam to douse the heavy flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

