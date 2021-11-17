NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along 82nd Street and Northwest 23rd Avenue at approximately 12:40 p.m., Wednesday.

There was one occupant inside of the home at the time of the fire but they have since been brought out safely.

7SkyForce hovered over the home where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the structure.

