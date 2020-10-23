Firefighters work to put out house fire in Bay Harbor Islands

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a home in Bay Harbor Islands.

The fire broke out at a home on the 9500 block of Broadview Terrace just before 9 a.m., Friday.

Cellphone footage showed the blaze moments before rescue crews were able to contain the fire.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where thick smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the house’s garage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

