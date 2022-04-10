MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was displaced after dozens of firefighters put out a massive fire.

Dark smoke billowed into the sky as a Miami home goes up in flames Sunday morning. The calls for help went out just after 2 a.m.

Crews arrived to the scene and found a two story home around West Eighth Avenue near Flagler Street, engulfed in flames.

“We fought the fire for about an hour until then we had to ring out a second-alarm,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Close to 100 firefighters battled the blaze for hours, dousing the flames from the ground and from above.

“This was a wood-frame property, which made it difficult to extinguish rather quickly,” said Sanchez.

According to first responders, the man living inside the home was able to get out.

The man was checked out and is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

