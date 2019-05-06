Firefighters work to put out flames in Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out flames that engulfed a Hialeah home.

Hialeah Fire Rescue crews responded to a home located near West 9th Court and 68th Street at around 7 a.m., Monday.

Officials said the flames were found the kitchen area.

No injuries were reported but the residents of the home and the occupants of a neighboring efficiency have since been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.