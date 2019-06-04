Firefighters work to put out flames at Opa-Locka junkyard

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently on scene of a large junkyard fire in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Northwest 127th Street and Cairo Lane at approximately 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the fire could be seen burning heavily as firefighters sprayed water in an attempt to put it out.

There is heavy smoke surrounding the area of the junkyard, as officials have evacuated the area as a precaution.

There are currently no reported injuries.

Rescue officials said since Cairo Lane is a dirt road that only has one way in and out, it has been extremely difficult and slow process for them to reach the fire.

A total of 14 fire trucks have been called to the scene to control the fire.

