WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Wilton Manors.

The fire broke out at a building near Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast 26th Street, at around 3:55 a.m., Wednesday.

Wilton Manors Police spotted the fire and reported it to fire officials.

Fire rescue crews could be seen dousing the flames with water.

About 75 firefighters responded to the scene.

Cellphone video sent to 7News showed the high flames that engulfed the building.

Police said the building was once a church but has been abandoned for years.

The owner of the building said, at one point, they did have issues with members of the homeless community living inside.

“We’ve had a homeless situation in the past,” said Larry Baum, the owner of the building. “A lot of homeless people have been living in and out, so we had to board the building and that’s one of the reasons we’re gonna be demolishing it, because it’s creating a problem for the neighbors and the city.”

“I can say, in probably the last 20 years, it’s the largest fire that has happened in the town of Wilton Manors,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan.

It remains unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Northeast 15th Avenue from 24th to 26th streets have been closed to traffic while rescue crews battle the flames.

Eastbound traffic on Northeast 26th Street between 15th and 16th avenues have also been shut down.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

