NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce hovered over a home in the area of Northwest 101st Street near Sixth Avenue, Wednesday.

Officials said a shed caught fire and possibly a boat and power line as well.

The fire partially damaged the corner of the roof of the home.

No injuries were reported.

