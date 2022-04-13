WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Wilton Manors.

The fire broke out at a building near Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast 26th Street, at around 4 a.m., Wednesday.

Fire rescue crews could be seen dousing the flames with water.

Police said the building was once a church but has been abandoned for years.

It remains unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Northeast 15th Avenue from 24th to 26th streets have been closed to traffic while rescue crews battle the flames.

Eastbound traffic on Northeast 26th Street between 15th and 16th avenues have also been shut down.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

