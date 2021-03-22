Firefighters work to put out fire in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Davie.

The fire broke out at Planet RV located in the 3000 block of Burris Road, early Monday morning.

7News cameras captured heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters could be seen trying to access the building. They were, however, unable to access the building due to the risk of roof collapse.

Officials said RV’s have materials that are highly flammable which could further spark the flames.

An adult entertainment building is close to the fire which firefighters are observing in case the fire spreads.

Burris Road has been shut down. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes while crews work.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.