Firefighters work to put out fire at Pompano Beach business

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish flames at a business in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the flames at a roofing business located along Southwest Eighth Street and South Andrews Avenue, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene at noon where multiple streams of water could be seen being sprayed to put out the fire.

Aerials showed heavy smoke and flames burning through the roof of the building.

Traffic along South Andrews Avenue has been shut down as crews work to battle the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

