Firefighters work to put out brush fire in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office firefighters are currently working to put out a brush fire in Pompano Beach.

Rescue units responded to the scene, located on the 4000 block of North Dixie Highway just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the fire as flames engulfed the Highlands Scrub Natural Area nature preserve.

It remains unknown if any injuries have been reported.

Florida Forest Service is also on scene assisting BSFR.

