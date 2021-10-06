FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a boat fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 1500 block of Southwest Fifth Court, early Wednesday morning.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where smoke could be seen billowing out of the vessel.

Officials said the vessel is a 60-foot sportfishing boat.

It remains unclear if anyone was on board the boat when the flames broke out.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.