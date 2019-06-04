Firefighters work to put out fire at NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have gained control over a fire at a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to a home along the 1700 block of Northwest 112th Street, just after 4:45 p.m., Tuesday.

According to fire officials, the first-alarm fire caused the evacuation of the home’s occupants.

Crews have since taken control of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.