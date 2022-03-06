MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a structure fire in Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 1100 block of Southwest 27th Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday, and found smoke billowing from both floors of a two story structure.

The building consists of a restaurant called Porto Alegre on the ground floor and three residential units on the top floor.

After 45 minutes, crews were able to put out the flames.

The restaurant had significant damage as well as a unit on the second floor.

Six adults were displaced, and the American Red Cross had been notified.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

