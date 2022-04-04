LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a Swap Shop in Lauderhill.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near 31st Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard, just after noon, Monday.

One of the seven screens used to show outdoor movies at the location caught fire.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from a utility shed below the screen.

Fire Rescue crews could be seen dousing the flames with water.

No injuries were reported.

