FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are on scene of a mansion fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 1800 block of Southeast Seventh Street just before 1 p.m., Friday.

FLFR is currently working a fire in a large 3 story home located at 1817 SE 7th street. Flames through roof at this time @FTLCityNews — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) March 18, 2022

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where firefighters could be seen on a ladder truck working to extinguish the flames coming through a portion of the roof.

The house was not occupied at the time the flames broke out.

Fire rescue officials declared it a two-alarm fire.

The home is reportedly valued over $5 million.

