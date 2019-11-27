Firefighters work to extinguish large junkyard fire in Medley

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a junkyard fire in Medley.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 84th Avenue and 70th Street at approximately 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where heavy, dark smoke could be seen billowing from the scene.

It remains unclear if there are any victims involved.

