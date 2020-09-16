Firefighters work to extinguish house fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently tackling a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at 5910 N.W. 110th Dr. at around 12 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where smoke could be seen coming out of the home as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

No individuals were reported inside of the home at the time the flames broke out.

The homeowner told firefighters that a cigarette was left unattended, which may have sparked the flames.

The fire is now said to be under control.

Officials said one victim sustained minor injuries but will not be transported to the hospital.

