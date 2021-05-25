Firefighters work to extinguish house fire in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently on scene of a house fire in Miramar.

Miramar Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 24th Street and 18th Avenue at around noon, Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the burned roof of the two-story home.

No residents were inside the home when the fire broke out but construction workers were inside, fire officials said.

The workers were able to safely escape.

