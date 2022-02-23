LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a home in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a single-family home along 44th Avenue and Northwest 36th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Firefighters have since gained access into the home.

A dog was reportedly inside of the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters have since rescued the dog, which appears to be OK.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

