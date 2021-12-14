NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire that erupted inside an apartment building in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along 210 Street and Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday afternoon.

#MDFR is on scene of a #SecondAlarm fire near NW 213 Terrace & NW 9th Place. All companies working. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) December 14, 2021

7SkyForce hovered over the three-story apartment building that could be seen with heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.

It remains unclear if any residents were home when the flames erupted.

