Firefighters work to extinguish car fire along Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently working to put out a car fire along the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the northbound lanes of State Road 826 near Northwest 154th Street at approximately 2:43 p.m., Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers should seek alternate routes as all northbound lanes have been shut down.

