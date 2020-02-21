Firefighters work to extinguish boat fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a boat fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in a canal near Southwest Fifth Court and 14th Avenue just before 12 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where heavy gray smoke could be seen billowing from the charred vessel.

Multiple firefighters were seen hosing the boat with water as they stood on a dock.

