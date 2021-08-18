DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out two boats on fire at a marina in Dania Beach.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene at 299 Lewis Lane, just south of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Wednesday afternoon.

The two boats could be seen fully engulfed in flames as heavy black smoke billowed from them.

Photo Courtesy: Bob McCann

It remains unclear if any individuals were on board the vessels when the flames erupted.

