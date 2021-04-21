Firefighters work to extinguish 2-alarm fire in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a 2-alarm fire in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a warehouse located at 4201 NE 6th Ave. at around 11 a.m., Wednesday.

Rescue officials said an explosion was reported at the business that was determined to be a 2-alarm fire.

A structure collapse has been reported.

The building has since been evacuated.

No injuries have since been reported.

