NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews battling brush fires in Southwest Florida were startled to find a Burmese python.

The Naples-area firefighters stumbled upon the large reptile over the weekend.

One of them managed to snap a picture as the snake tried to slither away, sharing it on social media.

