Firefighters save family, pets from house blaze in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family and their pets were saved by firefighters after their home caught fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire along Southwest 200th Avenue and 128th Street, at 2:30 p.m., Saturday.

The homeowners, their cat and their dog were all treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were eventually able to put out the fire, which is now under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.