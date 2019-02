WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters came to the rescue of Benji the dog after she found herself stuck in wet cement.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units jumped into action and chipped away at the concrete that was quickly drying around the animal.

Crews were eventually able to dig Benji out to safety.

The puppy is now recovering.

