Firefighters save dog after blaze sparks at Miami Beach apartment building

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have rescued a dog after a fire sparked at a two-story Miami Beach apartment building.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel were called to the area of Abbott Avenue and 78th Street just before 6 p.m., Wednesday.

While working to extinguish the blaze, officials said they saved a dog that was trapped in the building.

House on fire 🔥 in Miami Beach, 78 and abbott ave!!@wsvn @fox_sheldon pic.twitter.com/A4KIQqZ5gQ — Super Cars Miami Beach (@supercarsmb) May 19, 2021

Officials said the building was occupied at the time the fire started, but there was no one in the apartment that caught fire.

The fire has been extinguished.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

It is not yet clear how many people will be displaced due to the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

