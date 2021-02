LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters climbed through a second floor window to save two elderly women who were trapped in Lauderhill town home.

The fire broke out near Northwest 18th Street and 58th Avenue, Thursday.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials believe the fire sparked in the microwave.

Both women were transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

