Firefighters respond to warehouse fire at Opa-locka airport

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently on scene battling a warehouse fire at the Opa-locka airport.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the airport, located on the 5400 block of Northwest 145th Street, at approximately 5:15 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a light smoke could be seen coming out of the building.

It is unknown if there were any victims injured in the fire.

