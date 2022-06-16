NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a vehicle fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The fire broke out along the Palmetto Expressway near 67th Avenue, just after 9 a.m., Thursday.

Firefighters could be seen dousing a box truck with water.

The driver of the truck was able to exit the vehicle without incident.

Traffic delays are to be expected as some eastbound lanes have been closed to traffic.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.