Firefighters respond to NW Miami-Dade refinery after oil tankers catch fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Large flames are currently erupting out of a refinery lot in Northwest Miami-Dade after several oil tankers caught fire.

At least 30 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to EMC Oil Corporation, located along Northwest 68th Street and 84th Avenue, just after 7 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where heavy black smoke and flames could be seen coming from one tanker.

Minutes later, the fire could be seen engulfing several other oil tankers in the lot.

Whirls of flames were also spotted at the refinery.

7SkyForce captured a fire tornado spinning up in the oil refinery blaze in Doral pic.twitter.com/Tj4KNFoPyd — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 15, 2020

Just before 8:30 a.m., MDFR officials said the fire was under control.

Smoke coming from the fire could be seen from miles away.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.