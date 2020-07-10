Firefighters respond to large junkyard fire in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently battling a blaze that erupted at an automobile junkyard in Opa-Locka.

Fire rescue crews responded to South Florida Auto Recycling, located along Northwest 22nd Avenue and 139th Street at around 10 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where plumes of black smoke and heavy flames could be seen coming from the business.

Several cars were seen on fire, some that were stacked on top of each other.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.