Firefighters respond to gas leak in Miami Beach after U-Haul slams into apartment building

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rushed to respond to a gas leak in Miami Beach.

The gas leak happened after the driver of a U-Haul slammed into the side of an apartment building, located between 71st and 72nd Street and Byron Avenue, Thursday morning.

Aside from causing the leak, the truck also crashed into some Florida Power and Light meters.

