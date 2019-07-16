Firefighters respond to fire inside North Miami home

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a house filled with smoke in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the home, located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 126th Street just after 8 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several people could be seen near the curb of the home as firefighters made their way inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.