Firefighters respond to fire at Miami multiplex

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished flames at a multiplex in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 16th Terrace and 29th Avenue just before 1:45 p.m., Thursday.

Responding firefighters found smoke coming out of the ceiling.

Some of the units in the multiplex were occupied but all residents were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the residents.

