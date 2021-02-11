Firefighters respond to fire at metal recycling plant in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at a metal recycling plant in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 12th Avenue and First Street at approximately 9:35 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the plant.

A crane could also be seen moving piles of metal away from the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.