Firefighters respond to fire at Fort Lauderdale store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished flames that erupted inside of a store in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to Florida Engineering Design and Construction, located in a plaza along East Oakland Park Boulevard and North Ocean Boulevard, on Monday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the building where light smoke could be seen as firefighters stood outside of a neighboring scuba shop.

The fire is currently under investigation.

