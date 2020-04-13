Firefighters respond to fire at Fort Lauderdale scuba shop

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have responded to a fire that erupted inside of a scuba shop in Fort Lauderdale.

7SkyForce HD hovered above Pineapple Scuba, located along East Oakland Park Boulevard and North Ocean Boulevard, on Monday morning where firefighters could be seen outside of the business.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building.

The fire is currently under investigation.

