Firefighters respond to car fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has been left charred after catching fire in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located in the area of Northwest 195th Terrace and 37th Avenue, just after 1 p.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video caught thick, dark gray smoke coming from a light blue sedan while Miami Gardens Police officers could be seen directing traffic.

Rescue officials said the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.

