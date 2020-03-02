Firefighters rescue resident from apartment fire in Miami

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A resident was rescued after fire sparked in an apartment in Miami.

Crews responded to the scene off Fountainbleau Boulevard in West Miami-Dade just after 8 p.m., Sunday.

Smoke poured out of the window of the top floor.

Firefighters were forced to use a ladder truck to bring a resident down.

The fire was put out and the victim was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

