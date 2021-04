HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a rough rescue for a puppy in Hialeah.

Firefighters saved the animal from a house fire near East Ninth Avenue and 24th Street, Monday.

Crews gave oxygen to the puppy after it suffered from smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.