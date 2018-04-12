Firefighters rescue kittens stuck inside Lauderhill home’s wall

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of firefighters rescued two kitten that were trapped inside a wall in a Lauderhill home.

The month-old cats was heard meowing, but the owner of the home could not pinpoint where the sounds were coming from.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue stepped in and cut a hole in the wall, where they pulled the little guys from.

#Lauderhill FD on scene of kittens stuck in the wall of a house. 1118 NW 42 Way. One rescued so far, working on additional #animalrescue #notjustfires #petrescue @LauderhillFDPIO pic.twitter.com/Dbutk4mCTQ — LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) April 11, 2018

The kittens were recovered without injury.

It is unknown if the woman whose home they were in kept them or if they were given up for adoption.

