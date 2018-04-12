Firefighters rescue kittens stuck inside Lauderhill home’s wall

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of firefighters rescued two kitten that were trapped inside a wall in a Lauderhill home.
The month-old cats was heard meowing, but the owner of the home could not pinpoint where the sounds were coming from.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue stepped in and cut a hole in the wall, where they pulled the little guys from.
The kittens were recovered without injury.
It is unknown if the woman whose home they were in kept them or if they were given up for adoption.
