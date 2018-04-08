Firefighters rescue ducklings from drain in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of ducklings have been rescued after falling into a drain in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called out to rescue the baby ducks from the drain, located near Southwest 105th Place and 73rd Terrace.

Firefighters pulled the ducklings out of the drain one-by-one, assessing each of them for any injuries.

The ducklings were reunited with their mother.

