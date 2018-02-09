Firefighters rescue dogs, hedgehog from Sweetwater apartment fire

SWEETWATER (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue saved a family’s furry and spiky companions from an apartment fire in Sweetwater.

Flames broke out in the apartment near Southwest First Street and 109th Avenue, Thursday evening.

However, crews were able to rescue the family’s two dogs and a hedgehog before putting out the fire.

Although the home was destroyed, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

