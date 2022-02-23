LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rescued a dog from a house that went up in flames in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a single-family home along 44th Avenue and Northwest 36th Avenue, just after noon, Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where smoke could be seen coming from the home.

BSFR officials said the homeowner was able to escape with one of his two dogs.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and searched for the second dog, Tate, who was hiding under a sofa.

He was brought outside the home and is said to be doing OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

