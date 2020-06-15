Firefighters rescue couple, puppy from Fort Lauderdale fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews saved a puppy from a fire in Fort Lauderdale.

The fire erupted near Northeast 58th Court and Cypress Creek Road, Sunday.

An off-duty fire captain who lives in the area was the first one on scene trying to control the fire with a garden hose.

Two adults were able to safely evacuate the building, but their puppy was left inside.

Firefighters were able to rescue the dog and gave it oxygen.

The dog has since been reunited with its owners.

