Firefighters rescue 3 dogs from SW Miami-Dade house fire, 1 survives

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to rescue three dogs from a house on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade but two did not survive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a home in the area of Southwest 118th Avenue and 212 Street just before 5:30 a.m., Thursday.

Upon arrival firefighters saw smoke coming from the left side of the house and made their way inside.

After working to battle the flames the fire was put out shortly after.

Officials said there were no residents inside of the home but three dogs were rescued.

Firefighters worked to resuscitate the dogs by giving them oxygen but only one survived.

